SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Trinity University men's tennis advanced to the ITA Cup by sweeping the ITA Regional Championships in both singles and doubles on Sunday. In a match featuring last year's conference co-Players-of-the-Year, Cameron Krimbill defeated Hunter Bajoit of Southwestern University 7-6 (1), 6-2 for his second career ITA Singles title. Krimbill also won in 2019, which was his first season with the Tigers. He finished in 11th place at the 2019 ITA Cup. Bajoit became the first Southwestern men's tennis player to reach the ITA Regional Championship match in program history.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO