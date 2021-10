“The Life of the Mind in the Service of God” (John Leith) defines the nature and intent of The Presbyterian Leaders and Scholars (PLS) program. Presbyterian Leadership Scholars, through weekly luncheon meetings gather to pursue the knowledge and understanding of the Reformed life of faith as it challenges and encourages them to live out their calling (vocatio) in servant leadership. Additionally, the PLS program offers a global educational opportunity for program participants to take part in a biennial traveling seminar to Scotland in order to study the important and critical history of the development of the Reformed faith as expressed in the Scottish Reformation that led to the establishment of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

