Hawaiʻi Keeps Mask Mandate, Safe Travels Program In Place

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - State officials clarified that employers are not required to pay for COVID-19 testing of employees who choose to undergo regular testing instead of vaccinations. (BIVN) – Governor David Ige held a news conference on Friday, announcing the latest Emergency Proclamation Related to the State’s COVID-19 DELTA Response...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

Person
David Ige
#Mandates#Legislature#Hawai I State#Delta#Covid#Safe Travels
