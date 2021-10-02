CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kreilach Pulls One Back For RSL During Second Half Against Austin FC

By Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Damir Kreilach got Real Salt Lake on the scoreboard with a big goal in the second half against Austin FC. Austin hosted RSL at Q2 Stadium in Texas on Saturday, October 2. During the 64th minute of action, Rubio Rubin passed the ball inside the...

kslsports.com

kslsports.com

RSL’s Damir Kreilach Breaks Tie Before Halftime Against LA Galaxy

SANDY, Utah – Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach broke the plane of the goal line to break a 0-0 tie before halftime against the LA Galaxy. RSL hosted Los Angeles at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, September 29. During the 45th minute of action, Kreilach connected on a shot...
MLS
