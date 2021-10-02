Kreilach Pulls One Back For RSL During Second Half Against Austin FC

BOULDER, Colo. – A second half surge by Washington State (9-1-1, 3-0-0) lifted the Cougars to a 2-0 win over host Colorado (6-4-1, 1-1-1) Sunday afternoon at Prentup Field in Boulder, Colo. After a battle in the first half the Cougs seized control of the day out of the break, turning a long-ball clearance out of the back into a full length counter to break the tie. Having been on the verge of a break through on multiple occasions, Elyse Bennett finally got the goal she deserved when the fifth-year striker turned a long-ball clearance out of the back into a breakaway, outracing the Buffs' defense into the box before sliding her shot far post past. While Bennett won the foot race it was freshman Nadia Cooper who got credit for literally kicking things off as the first-year netminder cleared a ball from the top of her own box to midfield where it bound over the top of a pair of Colorado defenders and into the open field. From there it was all Bennett as she reclaimed her spot at the top of the season scoring list for the Cougs with her seventh strike. With the lead in hand it was only a matter of time before the Cougs would strike again, this time turning a Colorado goal kick into a quick counter to put the game away Just into the game, midfielder Elaily Hernandez-Repreza won the ball in the air for the Cougs and sent it back into the offensive third to the feet of Alyssa Gray who had timed off the line perfectly to free herself for the scoring chance. Gray would take a cutback touch before sliding the ball to the back post, catching the Colorado keeper on the wrong foot to notch her fourth goal of the season and double the Cougs lead.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO