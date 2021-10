CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has announced that effective Oct. 4, the Doorway of Greater Manchester will be available to clients in Manchester, 24-hours a day, seven days a week by calling 2-1-1. The Doorway of Greater Manchester, which is part of the statewide Doorway network of recovery services, is offering these services to coincide with the closing of the Manchester Safe Station, which has been in operation since 2016 as a citywide walk-in entry point for those struggling with addiction.

