Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

Andrew Yang has announced that he needs space, and just really needs to focus on his career right now. Yang, who just so happens to have a book published on Tuesday, is a one-time tech entrepreneur, as well as a former Democratic candidate for the American presidency in 2020 and New York City mayor in 2021. On Monday, he announced in a blog post that he switched his voting registration from “Democrat” to “Independent.” “I’ve been a Democrat my entire adult life,” Yang wrote. “And yet, I’m confident that no longer being a Democrat is the right thing.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO