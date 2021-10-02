Researcher explains how girls are socialized to have limited political ambition

One thing we noticed as we recorded that conversation with Andrew Yang and took questions from the audience - the vast majority of those raising their hands were men. Of course, that's just an unscientific observation on our part. But it got us thinking about a recent study on how boys and girls relate gender with politics. The study was conducted by a team of researchers that included Mirya Holman, an associate professor of political science at Tulane University. She told us the idea for the study came from an observation the team made about the 2016 presidential election.