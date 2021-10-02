Blue Jays roll into Game 162 with shot at WC
TORONTO -- It has taken 161 games, three homes and a club-record 258 home runs, but it all comes down to the final day of the season for the Blue Jays. Saturday’s 10-1 win over the Orioles was never close, with the Blue Jays launching five home runs to top the franchise record of 257 set in 2010. They’ve slugged their way to the finish line, and while Toronto still needs to win and get some help Sunday, the American League Wild Card race has turned into the best of the season.www.mlb.com
