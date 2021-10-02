Blue Jays roll into Game 162 with shot at WC

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to evaluate if starting pitcher Steven Matz fits into their plans for the 2022 season and beyond. I have to be honest with you about something: at first, I was not a fan of the Steven Matz trade. The Blue Jays sent a trio of Minor League pitchers to the New York Mets for the Stony Brook, New York native. Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz, and Josh Winkowski were the three pitchers who were moved to the Mets. Reid-Foley and Diaz both had a few cups of coffee in the big leagues with the Blue Jays with minimal success. Winkowski was sent to the Red Sox in a separate deal after the trade and has been pitching in their Minor League organization.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO