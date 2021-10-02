CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Francisco Giants reinstate Jake McGee from IL

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gQuS8_0cFLNC7400

On the cusp of clinching the National League West title, the San Francisco Giants reinstated left-handed reliever Jake McGee from the 10-day injured list.

In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento.

McGee, 35, missed the last two weeks with a right oblique strain. In 62 relief outings this season, the San Francisco closer is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and has 31 saves in 36 chances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYeKI_0cFLNC7400 Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Carlos Correa, Max Scherzer lead loaded class of stars

In 12 career seasons, McGee is 31-25 with a 3.50 ERA and 76 saves in 608 appearances.

Estrada, 22, was batting .273 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 52 games in his first season with the Giants. In 113 games over three seasons with the New York Yankees and Giants, Estrada is a .245 hitter with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs.

The Giants’ magic number for clinching their first NL West title since 2012 was one heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against the San Diego Padres.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
McCovey Chronicles

Saturday BP: Jake McGee expected to return this weekend

Hello and happy Saturday. The San Francisco Giants have just two games remaining in the regular season, before they embark on a quest for some odd year BS. And it looks as though they’ll have some reinforcements for one, if not both of those regular season games, as well as the postseason.
MLB
Paradise Post

SF Giants add Jake McGee back to bullpen, but there are no guarantees he’s the closer

SAN FRANCISCO — Giants left-hander Jake McGee has rejoined the club in time to help the clinch potentially clinch its first division title since 2012. The Giants activated McGee from the 10-day injured list after the veteran reliever missed the last two-plus weeks with a right oblique strain. To clear a roster spot for McGee, the Giants optioned infielder Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento.
MLB
knbr.com

Giants activate closer from IL for October run

The Giants’ closer is back, even as another has emerged. San Francisco reinstated Jake McGee off the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Padres. The closer had been dealing with an oblique strain since Sept. 12. SF optioned Thairo Estrada to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. The...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Scott Kazmir goes on Giants' IL, closer Jake McGee not ready to return

As expected, starter Scott Kazmir was placed on the injured list Thursday with a right hamstring strain — but closer Jake McGee was not the option to replace him on the roster. Manager Gabe Kapler said that McGee could be activated before one of the final two games, but the...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
San Francisco Chronicle

Giants reliever Jake McGee throws live batting-practice session

Jake McGee, who came off the injured list Saturday but didn’t see action in the final weekend, threw a live batting practice session Tuesday during the Giants’ workout at Oracle Park as the team evaluated his sharpness level. The left-hander, the Giants’ closer most of the season and the NL...
MLB
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Benches clear in wild 9th inning

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers played a very interesting game on Monday. It was a makeup game after it was rained out during the week last week. It was a tough game for either team to get up for when it was a scheduled day off. The White...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Thairo Estrada
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The San Francisco Giants#Triple A Sacramento#Era#The New York Yankees#Nl West#The San Diego Padres#San Diego Padres#Los Angeles Dodgers#Philadelphia Phillies
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Atlanta

Giants-Dodgers Playoff Frenzy Driving Ticket Prices Skyward

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The growing frenzy over the first playoff showdown in more than 100 years between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers sent ticket prices soaring among resellers on Thursday. The chant of “Beat LA” will be echoing through San Francisco’s neighborhoods starting Friday night, but it won’t nearly as loud as inside Oracle Park. Read more
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy