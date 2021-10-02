CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts vs. Dolphins: Staff picks and predictions in Week 4

By Kevin Hickey
 8 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) are set for a road visit to Hard Rock Stadium taking on the Miami Dolphins (1-2) in Week 4.

With a battered roster, the Colts find themselves with their backs against the wall looking to avoid an 0-4 start. The experts around the league believe that’s likely the case while Vegas shares the same notion.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out in South Beach:

Kevin Hickey (@KevinHickey11): Dolphins 20, Colts 18

There is a lot going against the Colts in this matchup and had they not been so marred by injury, I might feel differently about the outcome of this game. But with five starters ruled out and another four likely to play through injury, it will be too much for Indy to overcome.

The biggest issue in this matchup is the offensive line for the Colts. Both Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith have been ruled out against what has been one of the best pass rushes in the NFL to open the season. With Carson Wentz still limited by his sprained ankles, that is likely to spell trouble for the offense.

The advantage the Colts do have is the fact that they’re going up against Jacoby Brissett. They know him better than anyone, and he’s unlikely to torch the Colts defense. However, the Colts defense hasn’t played like we thought they could, and the unit is also dealing with injuries.

This is going to be an ugly game for both teams. It’s going to be hard to watch. With the injuries mounting and the poor play on both sides of the ball, I don’t have confidence in safely predicting a win.

Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL): Colts 24, Dolphins 20

The injury-riddled Colts have their backs against the wall as they look to save their season by getting a win over the Dolphins. It does help that they have the scouting report on how to defend Jacoby Brissett and they are facing one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

DeForest Buckner and company end up dominating the trenches early to offset any rhythm that Miami tries to get going early in the game. Carson Wentz and the offense finally look like a real offense by converting drives into touchdowns as Jonathan Taylor goes on to have his best game of the season.

It will be a hard-fought battle into the fourth quarter but Indianapolis takes a methodical time-consuming drive to take the lead late and the defense holds on to help give the team their first win of the season.

John Alfieri (@alfierijohn): Dolphins 20, Colts 17

The Colts are limping into what has loosely been named “the Jacoby Brissett revenge game”. While Miami has had their fair share of struggles this season, they took a very good Raiders team to overtime last week and showed they can compete.

Injuries to the Colts offensive line will be the deciding factor in this one. Quenton Nelson being placed on IR is a huge blow to this team and they likely will struggle on the left side of the line with Eric Fisher still returning from an Achilles injury.

This will be a low-scoring, defensive game with both teams trying to establish the run. The Colts will make it close in the end, but lose by a field goal as the early season struggles continue for Frank Reich and company.

Nick Melillo (@CircleCity21): Dolphins 20, Colts 17

Hoping I’m wrong and this prediction gets the Colts a win. Both teams have injuries and serious question marks on offense. This game will be decided by which team capitalizes on defense and special teams and might be a low-scoring affair. Jacoby Brissett looked solid against a tough Raiders group and I’ll give him the edge over his old team.

Standings

1. John (3-0)

2. Kevin (2-1)

3. Cody (1-2)

4. Nick (0-3)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (1-3) are set to take the national stage for the first time this season when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at M&T Bank Stadium on Monday night. After getting off to a slow start, the Colts finally got their first win against a struggling Miami Dolphins team. The Ravens also got off to a slow start, losing their first game in overtime. However, they bounced back in a big way to win their last three games.
NFL
