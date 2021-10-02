CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton's Talabac leads area runners at Stoughton Invitational cross country meet

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Mara Talabac proved she could run with some of the state's best at the Stoughton Invitational cross country meet Saturday.

The Milton High senior standout finished fourth in the girls 5,000-meter run to lead area runners.

Stevens Point won the boys team title, while Big Eight Conference powerhouse Madison West ran away with the girls crown.

Janesville Craig's girls team, led by Rylee Coleman, was fourth overall.

Talabac finished with a time of 20:06.4, with Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock winning with a time of 18:50.9. Coleman, a senior, was sixth in 20:24.9.

"The girls team finished right behind many state-ranked teams and has been running really well the last few meets," Craig co-head coach Brandon Miles said.

Craig's boys team was 10th and Janesville Parker 13th.

Stoughton Invitational

BOYS TEAM SCORES

Stevens Point 48, Middleton 72, Madison La Follette 84, Oconomowoc 113, Madison Memorial 119, Stoughton 161, Monona Grove 196, Waunakee 220, Madison East 231, Janesville Craig 271, Jefferson 325, Whitewater 350, Janesville Parker 352, Milton 356

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Griffin Ward (Mid) 15:58.3; 2. Nico Castellanos (ML) 16:16.9; 3. Zach Vance (Oc) 16:27.5; 4. Jayden Zywicki (St) 16:20.9; 5. Eric Boettcher (SP) 16:41.5

AREA TOP RESULTS

Craig--38. Damian Soto 17:58.4; 50. Chris Wier 18:31.5

Parker--39. Logan Risseuw 17:58.4

Milton--25. Jonathan Flowers 17:34.1

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

Madison West 48, Monona Grove 79, Waunakee 99, Janesville Craig 130, Middleton 132, Oregon 140, Milton 177, Stoughton 207, Oconomowoc 219, Madison East 257, Jefferson 273, Madison La Follette 298

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

(5,000 meters)

1. Mackenzie Babcock (MG) 18:50.9; 2. Dasha Vorontsov (Ore) 19:25.6; 3. Cianna Wipperfurth (Waun) 19:57.5; 4. Mara Talabac (Mil) 20:06.6; 5. Mallory Reiser (St) 20:19.6; 6. Rylee Coleman (JC) 20:24.9

OTHER AREA RESULTS

Craig--20. Kera Riley 20:24.9; 27. Abigayl Anderson 21:38.7; 36. Caitlyn Dickman 21:58.5; 41. Janelly Soto 22:06.9

Milton--26. Alayna Borgwardt 21:36.3; 33. Samantha Benson 21:52.9

