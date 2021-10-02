CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright State unveils campus plaza to celebrate Black fraternities and sororities

By Eileen McClory, , Dayton Daily News
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright State University unveiled a new plaza on their campus honoring the nine historically Black sororities and fraternities Saturday afternoon. Wright State is calling the plaza the “National Pan-Hellenic Council Memorial Plots,” but the design is a concrete circle with the names of each of the NPHC sororities and fraternities around the circle. The plaza is designed to underscore Wright State’s commitment to inclusion and present an educational and cultural opportunity for students, faculty and staff, the university said.

