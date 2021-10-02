Wright State unveils campus plaza to celebrate Black fraternities and sororities

SAN ANGELO, TX –– Angelo State University will be welcoming a new sorority for the Spring of 2022. Alpha Phi was first established in 1872 and is one of the oldest and largest international sororities. As a social organization with the National Philanthropy, Alpha Phi supports women's heart health. According to the ASU Ram Page, the process to bring Alpha Phi to the Angelo State campus began in 2019 after Delta Zata and Sigma Kappa voted to invite a new sorority. Originally, Alpha Phi was supposed to complete a presentation before a university panel in March of 2020 –– but that was…

