Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Mother, Nicole Schmidt, Demands Brian Laundrie Turn Himself In
Weeks after authorities began searching for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt is now demanding the missing 23-year-old man turns himself in. On Saturday (October 2nd), Gabby Petito’s mother took to Twitter to express her thoughts about the search for Brian Laundrie. “Mama bear is getting angry! Turn yourself in!” She also tagged Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, into the post. She also used the hashtags #justiceforgabby and #americasdaughter.outsider.com
