Kentucky vs. Florida LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Sword Performance

 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KSR’s Live Blog for Kentucky vs. Florida is sponsored by Sword Performance. Life is thirsty work, but water and traditional sports drinks just don’t cut it. Created in Kentucky, Sword Performance offers SHIELD, a brand-new innovation in the sports drink world. With bold fruit flavors, balanced electrolytes, and natural ingredients, SHIELD hydrates better and faster than water and quenches thirst for anyone at any time.

wdhn.com

SEC fines Kentucky $250,000 after fans rush field vs Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Kentucky $250,000 for violating its access to competition area policy after fans rushed the field at the end of the Wildcats’ 20-13 victory over then-No. 10 Florida. The school was fined for a third policy offense. Its previous violation and fine...
chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. Florida TV channel and game time set

The Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators are set for a primetime affair in Week 5, and we now know the official start time and TV channel. After the SEC initially reserved two slots for this game depending on how Week 4 played out, Kentucky vs. Florida will happen Saturday on ESPN at 6 pm ET. Kentucky enters the game 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, whereas Florida is 3-1 and 1-1 respectively.
chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. Florida is officially SOLD OUT this weekend

Kroger Field will host a sellout this weekend when the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. During Mark Stoops’ weekly call-in radio show, Tom Leach announced all remaining tickets had been purchased and Kroger Field would be full this weekend. “We just got...
chatsports.com

Alyssa Wray will sing the national anthem before Kentucky vs. Florida

Saturday’s game vs. Florida is huge; to kick things off, the Cats are bringing in one of the Commonwealth’s biggest stars. Alyssa Wray, a Perryville native and top-ten finalist on American Idol, will sing the national anthem. She shared the news on her Facebook page last night. Wray made it...
AllGators

Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Picks, Predictions and Takes

Florida's first road test on its SEC schedule this season lies in Lexington, Kentucky, as the Gators are set to take on the Wildcats at 6 P.M. on Saturday night. UF is in for quite a challenge. Kentucky has opened the season with a hot start, undefeated through four games, stingy on defense, and balanced on offense. The Gators may be the more talented team of the two, but the Wildcats are not a team to sleep on - especially in their home environment.
NW Florida Daily News

How to watch Florida Gators college football vs. Kentucky Wildcats on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators football team is looking to assert itself as a contender for the SEC East title. To do that, they first have to take down the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats. The No. 9 Gators travel to Lexington on Saturday, October 2 to take on the No. 23 Wildcats. The only loss between the teams this season came when Florida lost a thriller to No. 1 Alabama two weeks ago.
On3.com

Dan Orlovsky weighs in on Florida vs. Kentucky matchup

A forgotten matchup inside the SEC, Florida takes on Kentucky in one of today’s most underrated games. With many overlooking the game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined the Kap & J. Hood radio show in Chicago to discuss it. “This should be a good game,” said Orlovsky. “Kentucky’s got a...
On3.com

ESPN: Kentucky vs. Florida a "Prove It" game for the Cats

Kentucky is one of 26 undefeated teams in college football, 16 in the Power 5 conferences. If the Cats beat No. 10 Florida to improve to 5-0, it will be a significant turning point in the Mark Stoops era, says ESPN’s senior college football writer. Adam Rittenberg included Kentucky vs. Florida in his list of six “Prove it” games this weekend. The ESPN insider said the fact that the Cats keep winning despite having the worst turnover margin in the country (minus-nine) is proof they are “good enough to win ugly”; however, they’ve gotta clean it up to take down Florida.
Scarlet Nation

Behind Enemy Lines: Florida vs Kentucky

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will be in Lexington, Kentucky for their first SEC road game of the season. The Gators are riding high off a win against Rival Tennessee, while Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) comes into the game following a 16-10 road win over South Carolina.
Alligator Army

Florida vs. Kentucky: Gators’ trip to Lexington likely to be their 2021 turning point

With one third of their regular season done and dusted, the Florida Gators do not have a particularly difficult schedule the last two thirds of this season, especially by SEC standards. Playing in the relatively woeful East, the Gators still have slated matchups against a mediocre Missouri, rebuilding South Carolina,...
gobigbluecountry.com

Listen to Tom Leach Call the End of Kentucky’s Win vs. Florida

The Kentucky Wildcats won the biggest home game of the Mark Stoops era Saturday night at Kroger Field, a 20-13 victory vs. No. 10 Florida. Like it had so many times before, the game came down to a moment of potential heartbreak for Kentucky fans. However, this one ended in favor of the good guys after Jacquez Jones batted away a 4th down pass by Florida on the Gators’ final offensive snap of the game.
AthlonSports.com

Florida vs. Kentucky Football Prediction and Preview

The Florida Gators-Kentucky Wildcats rivalry has been an exciting one the last half-decade or so. Although Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is 1-7 against Florida, three of the last four games have been particularly close. In 2019, a year after the Wildcats broke their 31-game losing streak to the Gators, Kentucky lost a 13-point lead only to lose 28-27. This year's Wildcats are undefeated (4-0, 2-0 SEC) entering Saturday's game.
chatsports.com

WATCH: The Kentucky vs. Florida hype video is here

The atmosphere at Kroger Field for Kentucky vs. Florida tomorrow night should be one to remember. The UK Sports Video staff did its best to give us a sneak peek in this week’s hype video. Sit back, hit fullscreen, and try not to break anything. If you need me, I’ll...
On3.com

Florida Gators make game time decision on Kaiir Elam vs. Kentucky

After missing last week’s game against Tennessee with a knee sprain, Florida cornerback Elam will miss the Gators game in Lexington against Kentucky this weekend as well. Florida head coach Dan Mullen had previously said fans would likely see the junior on the field Saturday. “Yeah so hopefully Kaiir should...
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 10 Florida 13 - Kentucky 20; 4th QTR

No. 10 Florida will look to prove it belongs ranked among the top teams in the country following a big win by SEC East rival Georgia in the early game on Saturday, traveling to Kentucky to take on the unbeaten Wildcats this evening. With the Bulldogs out to a 3-0 start in conference play and the Gators already having dropped a game to the Crimson Tide, UF needs to avoid an upset at UK to keep an SEC East showdown in Jacksonville at the end of the month intact.
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Florida preview, viewing info and score projection

Any time the Florida Gators come to town there is always an added layer of excitement the days leading up to the game. When you consider the fact that Saturday’s matchup features a 4-0 Kentucky Wildcats squad battling against a top-10 SEC East foe, and that typical level of excitement quickly turns into pure adrenaline.
Gatorsports.com

Kentucky vs. Florida football: 3 things to know before picking the game

LEXINGTON – No. 23 Kentucky football (4-0, 2-0) hosts No. 9 Florida (3-1, 1-1) in a pivotal game for the SEC East standings Saturday. Here are three things to know about the game and a prediction. Kentucky vs. Florida is a sellout. While Kroger Field has been operating at full...
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. No. 10 Florida: Everything to know for Week 5

The Kentucky Wildcats will look to do something they have not done in 35 years Saturday night: Beat the Florida Gators at home. Kickoff is set for 6 pm ET on ESPN. While Kentucky ended their 31-game losing streak to the Gators in 2018 with a win at the Swamp, UK has not beaten their SEC East rivals in Lexington since 1986.
chatsports.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: Mentally Prepare for Heartbreak

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A sold out crowd will pack Kroger Field for one of the most highly-anticipated matchups of the year against a top ten Florida team. All of the pieces are in place for a monumental Kentucky victory. Catastrophic mistakes are the only thing standing in the Wildcats’ way. It feels like deja vu is happening all over again, with heartbreak looming right around the corner.
