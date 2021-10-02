Kentucky vs. Florida LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Sword Performance

Kentucky is one of 26 undefeated teams in college football, 16 in the Power 5 conferences. If the Cats beat No. 10 Florida to improve to 5-0, it will be a significant turning point in the Mark Stoops era, says ESPN’s senior college football writer. Adam Rittenberg included Kentucky vs. Florida in his list of six “Prove it” games this weekend. The ESPN insider said the fact that the Cats keep winning despite having the worst turnover margin in the country (minus-nine) is proof they are “good enough to win ugly”; however, they’ve gotta clean it up to take down Florida.

