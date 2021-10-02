CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah governor orders flags lowered Sunday for fallen firefighters

By Spencer Burt
 8 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — Flags at all state facilities in Utah will be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the lowering of both the U.S. flag and Utah's state flag for the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service . Those who died in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020 will be honored, as well as some others from previous years.

The flags will be at half-mast from sunrise to sunset "in observance of the sacrifices made by firefighters, both in the state of Utah and nationwide," the announcement from the governor's office said.

Utah residents and businesses are encouraged to do the same.

Unified Fire Authority is holding a "Light the Night" tribute for fallen firefighters Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. at Station 106, located at 1911 E. 3300 South in Millcreek.

The national memorial will take place Sunday morning in Emmitsburg, Maryland. A candlelight vigil will also be held Saturday evening. Both can be streamed live online here .

