North Carolina coach Mack Brown faces his alma mater as Florida State visits Kenan Stadium for an ACC football matchup in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) have never beaten the Seminoles (1-4, 0-1) during Brown’s tenure. He had six losses during his first coaching stint at UNC and last season lost 31-28 in Tallahassee despite being ranked No. 5 in the nation. Carolina is a three touchdown favorite when the game kicks off today at 3:30 p.m. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is in Chapel Hill for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO