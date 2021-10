ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL may be all powerful to autumn Sundays in America but it can’t hold a boutonniere to the backed up wedding schedule in Pittsburgh. Unlike their trip to Jacksonville for an early week 2 game last month, the Broncos will be arriving much later than usual for their early week 5 game Sunday against the Steelers. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed to 9NEWS that his team won’t get to their Pittsburgh-area hotel until relatively late Saturday night -- after 8 p.m. – for their 1 p.m. EDT (11 a.m. Denver time) game Sunday against the Steelers.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO