By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — This was just an ugly, ugly football game. Fumbles at the one-centimeter line, punts off a teammate’s head. Patriots-Texans had it all — as long as you like bad football. It was that punt by Cameron Johnston of the Texans — which bounced off the dome of another Texan and ended up being a zero-yard kick, following the Texans pretending to maybe think about going for it on fourth down — that really turned the tides of the game. The Patriots turned that blunder into points, and scored on their four possessions that followed....

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO