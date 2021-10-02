Jeep crashes into baggage stand at Detroit Metro Airport (PHOTO)

ROMULUS (WWJ) A Jeep crashed into the baggage stand at Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning.

Airport officials told WWJ it happened just after 7:45—when the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and veered off the road. The type of medical emergency was not identified.

“His car left the road and hit a skycap stand on the departures level of the McNamara Terminal,” Airport Spokesperson Erica Donnerson told WWJ.

The man suffered only “minor injuries,” according to Donnerson. She said she believed his passenger “was fine.”

Two bystanders were injured when they were hit by debris. One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene.

The age of the driver and his identity has not been released.

Airport operations were not impacted.