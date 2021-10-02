CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Jeep crashes into baggage stand at Detroit Metro Airport (PHOTO)

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXnq1_0cFLKPAE00

ROMULUS (WWJ) A Jeep crashed into the baggage stand at Detroit Metro Airport early Saturday morning.

Airport officials told WWJ it happened just after 7:45—when the driver suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel and veered off the road. The type of medical emergency was not identified.

A man suffered a medical emergency while dropping off at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport Saturday morning and crashed into a curbside baggage stand.

Posted by Monroe News on Saturday, October 2, 2021

“His car left the road and hit a skycap stand on the departures level of the McNamara Terminal,” Airport Spokesperson Erica Donnerson told WWJ.

The man suffered only “minor injuries,” according to Donnerson. She said she believed his passenger “was fine.”

Two bystanders were injured when they were hit by debris. One was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated at the scene.

The age of the driver and his identity has not been released.

Airport operations were not impacted.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

Young girl injured in hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit’s northwest side Saturday night injured three people, including a young girl. Police say it all unfolded near the intersection of Fenkell Avenue and Ohio Street on the city’s northwest side late Saturday night when a vehicle was driving without its lights on.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Romulus, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Romulus, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Romulus, MI
Accidents
WWJ News Radio

Gratiot Ave. rebuild update: Another closure ahead as roadwork in Roseville continues

(WWJ) There's another road closure Macomb County drivers will want to keep in mind for the next couple of weeks. As part of the big Gratiot Ave. (M-3) rebuild project, the Michigan Department of Transportation has announced that eastbound Common Road will be closed at Gratiot to allow crews to rebuild the median of the intersection between northbound and southbound M-3.
ROSEVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Metro Airport#Baggage#Accident#Monroe News
WWJ News Radio

Fire breaks out at apartment complex on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Dozens of residents have been misplaced after a fire ripped through the Baton Rouge Apartments on Detroit’s west side. WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports that a blaze broke out at the multi-unit complex -- located on West Chicago at Braille, between Evergreen and the Rouge Park -- around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWJ News Radio

Traffic stop in Texas leads to discovery of woman's body in Livingston County

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) -- A man is under arrest down south for the murder of a woman in Livingston County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office tells WWJ sheriff’s deputies in Wheeler County, Texas -- in the state's panhandle -- conducted a traffic stop of Brandon Wilson on Monday, and during that stop, he made some sort of comments to officers that raised some red flags.
TEXAS STATE
WWJ News Radio

Portion of I-94 renamed in honor of MDOT employee struck, killed by semi tires

(WWJ) -- A stretch of highway in southwest Michigan has been renamed in honor of a Michigan Department of Transportation employee who was killed on the job in 2019. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed Senate Bill 48, which renames a portion of I-94 in Benton Charter Township, stretching from the I-196 interchange to the Napier Avenue exit, as the “Kevin D. White Memorial Highway.”
TRAFFIC
WWJ News Radio

Murder suspects arrested after police chase in Warren, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WWJ) -- Two murder suspects are in custody following a brief chase with Michigan State Police Thursday morning. An MSP surveillance team was assisting the Detroit Homicide Task Force in looking for the suspects in the area of Schoenherr and 14 Mile Roads when they located the suspects inside an apartment, with the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy