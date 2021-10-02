Patriots make several roster moves ahead of game vs. Buccaneers

The Patriots made several roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's big game against Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was added to the 53-man roster, as he was on injured reserve the first three weeks of the season. And then practice squad players Myles Bryant and Jahlani Tavai were elevated.

It's unclear what Harry's role will be, but it could be specific red zone formations.

Tavai was elevated last week when Josh Uche did not play. Uche is listed as questionable once again. As for Bryant, it could be related to Kyle Dugger being questionable, or just having a defense back against Tampa Bay's powerful offense.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Sunday.