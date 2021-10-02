CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots make several roster moves ahead of game vs. Buccaneers

 8 days ago
The Patriots made several roster moves Saturday ahead of Sunday night's big game against Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was added to the 53-man roster, as he was on injured reserve the first three weeks of the season. And then practice squad players Myles Bryant and Jahlani Tavai were elevated.

It's unclear what Harry's role will be, but it could be specific red zone formations.

Tavai was elevated last week when Josh Uche did not play. Uche is listed as questionable once again. As for Bryant, it could be related to Kyle Dugger being questionable, or just having a defense back against Tampa Bay's powerful offense.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

FOX Sports

Antonio Brown puts on display as Tom Brady's Buccaneers rout Dolphins

If you're the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's Antonio Brown you're referring to, the answer is a lot. Tom Brady & Co. were reminded of that Sunday, when the veteran wideout stepped up with seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
NFL

Richard Sherman will be active for Buccaneers' Sunday night game vs. Patriots

Richard Sherman hasn't been a Buccaneer for a full week, but he might make his debut Sunday night. Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday that Sherman will be active for Tampa Bay's Week 4 showdown with the Patriots. Tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Jason Pierre-Paul﻿ will be game-time decisions, per Arians.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Richard Sherman Signs With Buccaneers Ahead of Patriots Matchup

Richard Sherman Signs with Buccaneers Ahead of Patriots Matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area. Richard Sherman has righted the ship with Tom Brady. The veteran cornerback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced on Wednesday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it is a one-year deal. Despite...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Buccaneers vs. Patriots prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Buccaneers -7 Moneyline: Buccaneers -290, Patriots +230. When you look at Tampa Bay’s season through two weeks, it is their offense that is leading the way. They rank in the top 10 in both points scored and yards gained, largely thanks to their passing game. In contrast, their defense ranks...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Tight End Officially Out vs Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to New England to take on the Patriots, they’ll do so without tight end Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski’s status for this game has been up in the air after receiving a brutal hit against the Los Angeles Rams. For more on this and everything Buccaneers...
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Patriots vs Buccaneers Key Matchups

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar discusses the key matchups for Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buccaneers. The first matchup is Right Tackle Trent Brown vs Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett. If Barrett matches up with Justin Herron that could mean very bad news for the Patriots and specifically Mac Jones. If Brown returns to his starting role he is much more quipped to deal with the speed-to-power and speed rush of Barrett.
NFL
