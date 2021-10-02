CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati knocking on the playoff door?

By Garrett Chapman, College Football Gametime
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt6n9_0cFLIZ3u00

The Group of 5 has been on the outside looking in since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014. In that time, teams like Cincinnati, Central Florida, and others have gone disregarded in the conversations for the game's highest levels of competition. Neither of the aforementioned squads came even close to the top four and were routinely jumped by other teams in the rankings. This year, it could be different. Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports joined College Football Gametime to discuss.

In the past, Power 5 teams have avoided scheduling the likes of Boise State, Cincinnati, or UCF - at least according to those programs. Understandably, the larger programs have little to gain from those matchups and much more to lose. The same cannot be said about this year's Cincinnati squad. They have challenged themselves with games against a solid Indiana squad and an ever-difficult matchup on the road against Notre Dame.

"You have to have that sort of barometer that give the committee people reason," says Jon Chuckery. "It may not be helping Cincinnati this year, but maybe it helps Group of 5 teams moving into the future."

Not so fast, says Brad Crawford. "Just based on how much chaos we've already seen inside the top-10," he said. "We've already had 25 top-25 teams lose in the first five weeks of the season and that's an AP Poll record."

Cincinnati had a hard-fought victory last week, but this weekend's matchup could go even further in establishing them as viable playoff candidates. They are 32-4 in their last 36 regular-season games.

"If they go up to South Bend and knock off an unbeaten top-10 Notre Dame team, what else does Luke Fickell's team have to prove to the committee?"

No Group of 5 teams had been ranked higher than #14 in the first edition of the College Football Rankings before last season. In addition to that, no Group of 5 teams had been ranked higher than #8 in any playoff rankings.

Cincinnati changed all of that.

Sure, the schedule has been a bit softer than most with victories over only one team that finished in the final poll. The Bearcats still went 9-0 and won the conference championship. Seven of those eight wins came by at least 14 points, including a 29-point blowout of SMU.

Once again, Cincinnati is looking to change all of that. This time by getting on the schedules of the bigger squads, and then beating them.

We've seen Group of 5 teams compete in the past, so why can't this one, too? Assuming things continue to fall their way, they should at least get the opportunity - especially considering the shortcomings of many of the other Power 5 conferences not named the SEC and Big 10.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Indiana State
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Fickell
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to Alabama's loss to Texas A&M

Nick Saban has finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M upset Alabama 41-38 on a last-second field goal, but really, Texas A&M pushed Alabama around for much of the night. The Tide came alive in the second half and outscored the Aggies 28-17, but the Tide’s defense just couldn’t get the stop when it needed to the most at the end of the game.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Group Of 5#24 7 Sports#College Football Gametime#Ucf#Ap Poll#Notre Dame
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon. Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Football
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy