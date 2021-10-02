Lenovo Legion Play leaked: Handheld game console running Android
Lenovo may be developing an Android-powered handheld gaming device called the Lenovo Legion Play. The company hasn’t officially announce the Legion Play yet, and might never do so, but a set of images found on the Lenovo website indicate that the company was at least considering introducing the handheld game console earlier this year. It’s one of two mobile gaming device I found hidden on Lenovo’s website.liliputing.com
