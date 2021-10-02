Lenovo Legion Play leaked: Handheld game console running Android

New World fans and potential players are wondering whether they'll be able to play New World on consoles. New World has dominated MMO headlines since its first closed beta performance over a month ago. It is the first came of its kind to come from Amazon Games and, as such, the studio has continually declared—and proven—its dedication to fans by working to create the best product possible. Whether that was accomplished by implementing player feedback or issuing launch delays in the interest of further development, New World now stands on the precipice of release.

