The Patriots were down 11 to the Saints when they came out of halftime on Sunday, but it didn’t take long for that deficit to grow. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second half and the Saints never looked back in what turned out to be a 28-13 victory. The pass from Mac Jones bounced out of tight end Jonnu Smith‘s hands before Jenkins reeled it in and Smith said on Monday that the miscue was all on him.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO