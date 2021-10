It is no great act of critical acumen to say that the body lies near to the heart of contemporary painting. Figuration reigns, and with its rule has come a host of corporeal-conceptual concerns. Personal identity, for one thing: the painted body as a political unit, as forward guard of visibility and representation. Sensuality, too, the tactile spark of skin-on-skin that is so often vacuumed out from the media of modernity. The figurative reign has also brought out an emergent counterinsurgency, one ready to dismiss the style du jour as a braindead, zombie thing, as was done with the abstraction that ruled before it. The critical grievances careen between valid and overblown: a tendency toward myopic self-focus, an immediacy that verges on obviousness, and an over-reliance on Surrealism and the bulbous phantasms of Peter Saul have all been floated as critiques of this era of representational art.

