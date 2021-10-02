Konami is holding a contest that asks indie devs to make games based on some classic Konami IPs

It has been a significant amount of time since the Castlevania franchise from Konami had as much spotlight as it has right now. Between the fact that there is a new Castlevania animated series set for Netflix after the conclusion of the original, the surprise release of the Castlevania Advance Collection, and the recent return of Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls as an Apple Arcade title, Konami certainly seems to be investing more in the brand. So, could that mean a new full title is in the cards? According to a new interview, there is always hope.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO