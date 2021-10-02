Konami is holding a contest that asks indie devs to make games based on some classic Konami IPs
If you’re an indie developer, then there’s an interesting opportunity that has recently become available to you. A few days ago, Konami, in cooperation with Shueisha Game Creators Camp, both announced that they are holding a contest, where indie developers can make games based on some of Konami’s classic IPs. These are mainly Konami’s cult-favorite and lesser-known IPs, such as Ganbare Goemon, Gradius, Star Soldier, Twinbee, Knightmare and many more.mynintendonews.com
