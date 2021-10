WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Watauga County sergeant killed in the line of duty will have their mortgage paid off by a nonprofit group formed in the wake of 9/11. Sergeant Chris Ward with the Watauga County Sheriff's Office was killed after responding to a welfare check in Boone back in April. He is survived by his wife Candice and two daughters, Molly and Katie.

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO