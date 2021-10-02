Speakers honor past, present, and future of historic high school
Following a Masonic consecration ceremony today, Paris Bradley spoke to a large audience attending the 100th anniversary celebration of Roanoke Rapids High School. The executive board secretary for the school’s student council, Bradley said, “In October of 1921 the Charlotte Observer reported the opening of a new school building in Roanoke Rapids is a thing of great credit to a town of 3,500 inhabitants. The article declared Roanoke Rapids High School to be the largest and the finest high school building in North Carolina.”rrspin.com
Comments / 0