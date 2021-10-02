Design and Mental Health – How Buildings on Campus can Help Students Thrive

A lot of people can attest to the healing that being out in nature can provide. Japanese culture coined the term “forest bathing,” which includes spending time in nature to get a break from the day-to-day hustle. They have long observed the psychological benefits this exercise had. Cheryl Strayed, the author of Wild, went on a Pacific Crest Trail thru-hike while grieving the loss of her mother. Many millennials have left a traditional lifestyle to travel in a camper van to experience natural wonders. Our national parks have been at capacity from visitors throughout the pandemic. There are a lot of examples of people seeking nature for the benefits it has.

