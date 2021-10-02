CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Volleyball Downs Oregon State

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Utah volleyball team was back home at the Jon M. Huntsman Center as they played Oregon State in an efficient three set win. The Utah Utes started out the first set with a nice five point lead before the Beavers started to put pressure on the Utes by scoring some consecutive points. However, the Utes were able to keep their momentum going as they led 15-9 in the first set. Madelyn Robinson clinched the set 25-18 with a kill.

