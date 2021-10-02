CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 193 video: Jamie Mullarkey goes berserk for TKO of Devonte Smith

Jamie Mullarkey wouldn’t stop throwing until he was pulled off Devonte Smith to end their bout at UFC Fight Night 193.

After a first round where he struggled with Smith’s (11-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) speed in the lightweight bout, Mullarkey (14-4 MMA, 2-2 UFC) turned up the heat in the second frame and came after his opponent in ferocious fashion.

Once Smith got hurt, Mullarkey threw an endless stream of punches, elbows, and knees until Smith fell down for the finish at the TIME mark of Round 2 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

With the win, Mullarkey has now earned back-to-back wins after starting his UFC career with consecutive losses. He also kept the momentum going for the Oceanic fighters. Dan Hooker was cageside showing support, and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lauded praise on his fellow Aussie (via Twitter):

Up-to-date UFC Fight Night 193 results:

  • Jamie Mullarkey def. Devonte Smith via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 2:51
  • Stephanie Egger def. Shanna Young via TKO (elbow) – Round 2, 2:22

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 193: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSENj_0cFLESjz00

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 193: Best photos from Las Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Es3nN_0cFLESjz00

