Ryan Santoso elevated from practice squad, will be the Lions kicker in Week 4

By Jeff Risdon
 8 days ago
For the second week in a row, Ryan Santoso will handle the placekicking duties for the Detroit Lions. The team elevated Santoso from the practice squad for Week 4 to handle the kicking duties.

Santoso was elevated as a COVID-19 replacement for regular kicker Austin Seibert, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second straight week. The 26-year-old Santoso was perfect on his kicks in his Lions regular season debut in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That includes a 37-yard go-ahead field goal with under a minute to play.

Santoso is the only practice squad player elevated by the Lions this week. New defensive lineman Eric Banks and DE Jason Cornell, activated off suspension, could also make their first appearances for the Lions.

