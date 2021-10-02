CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSL loses to West-worst Austin FC, drops 2-1

By Matt Montgomery
RSL Soapbox
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin FC opened the scoreline up while also opening up RSL’s defense, with players caught to and fro as Cecilo Dominguez scored in the 17th minute, capitalizing on a shot parried away by RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa. The second half opened much as the first half progressed: RSL looked generally...

www.rslsoapbox.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Justen Glad
Person
Damir Kreilach
Person
Erik Holt
Person
Rubio Rubin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsl#Real Salt Lake
