Tanner Houck pulled after throwing 5 perfect innings

 8 days ago
To say Tanner Houck did his job is an understatement.

The Red Sox' starter went five innings in his first start since Sept. 15, not allowing a hit or walk against the host Nationals. Houck finished his 53-pitch outing striking out eight while only tossing a total of 14 balls.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora chose to pinch-hit for Houck, who was due up first in the sixth inning, with Christian Arroyo ultimately fanning in the spot.

Houck left the game with a 1-0 lead thanks to Rafael Devers' fourth-inning homer against Washington starter Josiah Gray.

Houck hadn't gone more than 42 pitches in any of his previous three appearances, all coming in relief.

