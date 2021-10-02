CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
182 guns turned in at LI buyback event: AG

By Vincent Barone
 8 days ago
Nearly 200 firearms were turned in at a Long Island gun buyback event on Saturday, according to Attorney General Letitia James. Photo credit Attorney General Letitia James' office

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Nearly 200 firearms were turned in at a Long Island gun buyback event on Saturday, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

Attendees exchanged 100 handguns, 67 shotguns and rifles and 15 assault weapons for cash at the event hosted by James and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

“Every gun taken off our streets or out of our homes is one potential tragedy averted,” James said in a statement. “Through the gun buyback events we have hosted throughout the state and our efforts taking down violent drug rings, we have successfully collected 2,500 guns and made all our communities safer. “

Attendees are allowed to bring unloaded, working and non-working firearms for the buyback program. James has held 15 such events across the state this year.

“Keeping residents safe is a priority for county government and we are using a wide range of tactics and tools to do that,” Curran said. “Buybacks are a proven tool for getting dangerous weapons off the streets and saving lives.

