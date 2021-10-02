CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Pyne finds Lenzy as Notre Dame creeps closer to Cincinnati

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eBV4_0cFLDuIQ00

The Irish needed a spark to their offense after putting up a big zero in the first half. Head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees looked to Drew Pyne, who didn’t get a snap in the first half. The move has worked out wonderfully for the Irish.

Pyne, like last week against Wisconsin, has sparked the whole team, giving the Irish a sense that they can win any game where he gets an opportunity. The quarterback found wide receiver Braden Lenzy for a 32-yard scoring strike to creep the Irish closer to the Bearcats 17-13. If you’re not watching this game, you’re missing out on a very entertains football game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Wrapping Up The Notre Dame Win Over Wisconsin, Drew Pyne, Kevin Austin

My final thoughts on Notre Dame's convincing victory over Wisconsin. 1. It’s the little plays that count. If Kevin Austin doesn’t make a shoestring grab going out of bounds on 3rd-and-6 at the Wisconsin 41 with 10:41 left, I’m not sure we’re looking at a 41-13 Notre Dame blowout over Wisconsin. The play went for seven yards. The pass wasn’t great but the reception was spectacular. In retrospect, Austin’s play gave quarterback Drew Pyne a boost of confidence. Pyne had been sacked on a blindside rush by a Wisconsin player on an earlier series, causing a fumble that led to Wisconsin taking a 13-10 fourth quarter lead. Pyne hit Austin for a 16-yard touchdown pass three plays later. He was the feel-good story for the offense, which struggled mightily under the weight of an offensive line that is just not very good right now.
WISCONSIN STATE
ncadvertiser.com

Drew Pyne answers call, leads Notre Dame football past Wisconsin

Opportunity knocked, and Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne answered. Pyne, a New Canaan High graduate, replaced injured starter Jack Coan in the third quarter of a tied game and helped lead Notre Dame to a 41-13 victory over Wisconsin Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. A red shirt freshman, Pyne was...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Sports

Cincinnati holds off late Notre Dame rally sparked by QB Drew Pyne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offensive struggles caught up to the No. 9 Irish to such an extreme, they basically scored for No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday in a 24-13 Bearcats victory. The first Notre Dame turnover cost the Irish one of their few genuine scoring opportunities, and the next two gifts set up Bearcats scores. Those 10 points off turnovers set up Cincinnati on a day when Notre Dame could hardly sustain a drive in the first half, creating too large a deficit to overcome late.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Braden Lenzy, Notre Dame Receivers Hungry for More

Braden Lenzy acknowledges there have been opportunities missed this season, but also appreciates that they’ve continually presented. After all, he earned them. Lenzy and his senior teammates Kevin Austin and Joe Wilkins had, in the words of head coach Brian Kelly, ‘transformational’ off-seasons. The first four games of the regular...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
onefootdown.com

It’s time for Notre Dame to move on from Jack Coan and roll with Drew Pyne

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly made the wrong move this week with his quarterback decision. It was wrong, because the choice was never made right. Brian Kelly and Tommy Rees stayed with Jack Coan as the starting quarterback and Tyler Buchner as the changeup (which was essentially a glorified wildcat). Both Coan and Buchner delivered turnovers around the south endzone to help bury the Irish in the first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Notre Dame Notebook: Offense Breaks in Cincinnati Victory

Notre Dame, Ind. — The ‘Let’s Go Bearcats’ chant began with just over six minutes remaining in the first half, visiting Cincinnati leading 10-0 and the Irish facing a 4th-and-4 at the Bearcats 48-yard line. The boos began less than six minutes later as struggling quarterback Jack Coan ran onto the field for a final, failed first-half push.
NOTRE DAME, IN
NBC Sports

Things To Learn: Coan or Pyne, Notre Dame’s offense will need to take what it can get

Notre Dame’s Saturday should not hinge on its starting quarterback. Whether Jack Coan is healthy enough to start or not, the No. 9 Irish (4-0) will not get a mulligan against No. 7 Cincinnati (3-0). The winner Saturday (2:30 ET; NBC) will immediately become a Playoff frontrunner in October, whether starting an early-round draft pick, a graduate transfer or an undersized sophomore. And the loser will be able to kiss that title dream goodbye.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Time To Give Drew Pyne A Shot As The Notre Dame Quarterback

I look forward to Drew Pyne playing more against Cincinnati as the Notre Dame quarterback. I don’t know if it’ll happen. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly was understandably cryptic about his quarterback situation, which is fluid because Jack Coan sprained his ankle against Wisconsin and Tyler Buchner has been hampered with a hamstring injury.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Creeps#American Football#Irish#Ndonnbc
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy