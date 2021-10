Accessibility in games has been a rising topic over the past few years, and rightly so. The more people can play games, the better. Companies are adding in all kinds of options and modes to make games more accessible in various ways, but finding out which games have the options someone may be looking for isn’t always easy. DAGERSystem is looking to change that with a database that makes finding accessible games an easy task.

