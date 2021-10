A group of multidisciplinary researchers and partners led by The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Washington Information School is one of 28 teams selected as part of the National Science Foundation’s Convergence Accelerator 2021 cohort, receiving $750,000 in Phase 1 planning funding for a project that aims to reimagine how digital literacy and critical reasoning skills are taught. The project will develop locally and culturally relevant educational approaches for building more inclusive and trustworthy communications ecosystems.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO