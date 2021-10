The International Criminal Court's new prosecutor sought Monday to relaunch an investigation into Afghanistan, focusing on the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan group while alleged US crimes will take a back seat. Karim Khan, who took over in June, said the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover last month meant war crimes were no longer likely to be investigated properly. A lawyer for alleged victims of US torture in Afghanistan said she was "stunned" after Khan announced he would "deprioritise" the investigation into American forces, a probe that has long enraged Washington. The Hague-based ICC's inquiry had been put on hold in 2020 after the now-deposed government in Kabul said it would try to investigate war crimes allegations itself.

