PG&E to Shut Off Beloved Falcon Cam After 15 Years on Air

Fifteen years after the cameras started rolling, PG&E will stop streaming its 24/7 Falcon Cam on Oct. 15 after selling its San Francisco headquarters. The 33rd floor ledge of 77 Beale St. served as a successful nesting site for falcons since 1986, thanks to the work of University of California at Santa Cruz's Predatory Bird Research Group. Almost 50 peregrines hatched in front of an international audience since PG&E set up a livestream in 2005.