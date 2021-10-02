CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Cincinnati holds off late Notre Dame rally sparked by QB Drew Pyne

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s offensive struggles caught up to the No. 9 Irish to such an extreme, they basically scored for No. 7 Cincinnati on Saturday in a 24-13 Bearcats victory. The first Notre Dame turnover cost the Irish one of their few genuine scoring opportunities, and the next two gifts set up Bearcats scores. Those 10 points off turnovers set up Cincinnati on a day when Notre Dame could hardly sustain a drive in the first half, creating too large a deficit to overcome late.

