Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress Up in All Black for Date Night

Chrissy Teigen was all dressed up with somewhere to go on a date night out with husband John Legend at Matsumoto in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Legend was equally dapper in matching all-black attire; masculine leather jacket, button-shirt, straight-cut jeans and tall black leather boots.

The model wore a matching set of a black tube top paired with an ankle length skirt and a coordinating blazer. The ultra-chic look was paired up with a large, textured black clutch purse and strappy black heeled sandals. Teigen finished off the entire look with straight hair, highlighted by two mini brands in the front and a nude makeup palette.

As the season begins cooling down and the darker pieces in our wardrobe start coming out, Teigen’s attire is a great way to dress up while keeping yourself covered from the windy nights ahead. Simply switch out the sandals for a pair of sexy over-the-knee boots and you’re good to go.

From sandals to slouchy boots , Teigen is the queen of finding the perfect outfit for any occasion. Be it shopping in a sports bra and biker shorts combo to going out on date night with your husband in head-to-toe black.

Whether she is sporting casual glam to girly glitz, Teigen stuns in any style and we look forward to seeing what the model will bring next for the fashion world.

Dress up for your next date night like Chrissy Teigen with these strappy black heels.

