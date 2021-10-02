CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARPA: 22 Million in COVID relief funds for Northampton

By Melissa Torres
 8 days ago

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- On Friday Mayor David J. Narkewicz announced that the City of Northampton has launched an online survey, in both English and Spanish, designed to seek input from Northampton residents about how the city should use funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

All Northampton residents, property or business owners, even those who own land in this area are encouraged to complete the survey by November 19, 2021, to help the city craft a transparent, strategic, and equitable plan for Northampton’s Federal COVID-19 Funding.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was passed earlier this year through Congress as a COVID-19 recovery measure that was proposed by the Biden-Harris administration. Through these relief efforts the City of Northampton will receive approximately $22 million in funds over the next two years. All of the funding must be committed by December 31, 2024, and fully expended by December 31, 2026.

Mayor Narkewicz created a presentation to the City Council about ARPA on September 22, 2021.

“The American Rescue Plan Act funding for the City of Northampton represents a once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity to make critical investments in our city and especially for those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Northampton Mayor David J. Narkewicz.

The mayor’s office says that the survey seeks to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Northampton stakeholders and to ask their opinions about critical issues currently facing Northampton.

“This survey data will be vital to informing the city’s next steps in crafting a process and plan for allocating these funds that all community members can support. I urge everyone to participate and to encourage their friends and neighbors to take the survey,” Mayor Narkewicz said.

For more information about the survey please visit: northamptonma.gov/ARPA , or contact the Mayor’s Office at mayor@northamptonma.gov.

