Baystate Health reports 61 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Currently within Baystate Health, there are 61 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 10 of whom are in our critical care unit as of Saturday.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospitals:

Baystate Medical Center 50 COVID-19 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center 2 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital 2 confirmed

