CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reports 61 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x3Bf_0cFLAeEz00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Currently within Baystate Health, there are 61 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 10 of whom are in our critical care unit as of Saturday.

Baystate Health reports 63 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospitals:

  • Baystate Medical Center 50 COVID-19 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center 2 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital 7 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital 2 confirmed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Walk to raise awareness of ALS brings 300 people to Look Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The need to find a cure for ALS, a disease that attacks a person’s nervous system, prompted a walk in hopes of raising $100,000 dollars for research. More than 300 people today walked silently through Northampton’s Look Park on Sunday. This walk to defeat ALS attracted...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

CDC urges people to get the flu vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu vaccination clinics have been popping up all over western Massachusetts, as the country prepares for the flu season. The CDC is sending an urgent message to Americans, get vaccinated for both COVID and the flu. “With modest flu activity since March of 2020 CDCs flu...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Springfield organization helps homeless community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A compassionate gesture was done, helping members of Springfield’s homeless community. Just across the street from the “Friends of the Homeless” buildings on Worthington Street, the organization called “Just Love” distributed clothing and other necessities to homeless men and women. Nelsonia Santiago, a recent arrival from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid 19#Critical Care#Baystate Medical Center#Franklin Medical Center#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital
WWLP

Sibling bullying linked to poor mental health years later, study finds

(StudyFinds) – Most people who grew up with brothers or sisters know sibling relationships aren’t always picture perfect. A sibling can be your best friend one minute, and your worst enemy the next. Now, however, researchers from the University of York find that children who consistently bully a sibling at a young age can push […]
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

West Springfield tavern limiting business hours due to staffing shortage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Staffing issues has caused one local popular restaurant to temporarily change its hours of operation. Starting next Tuesday, the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House located on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield will close for lunch and dinner on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice. The family-owned business said the decision was made due to the continued struggle to hire staff.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
734
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy