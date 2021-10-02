Baystate Health reports 61 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Currently within Baystate Health, there are 61 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 10 of whom are in our critical care unit as of Saturday.Baystate Health reports 63 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospitals:
- Baystate Medical Center 50 COVID-19 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center 2 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital 2 confirmed
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0