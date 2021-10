The Indianapolis Colts lost more than just the game this past Sunday, as superstar left guard Quenton Nelson is doubtful for this upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins. Head Coach Frank Reich said "Quenton Nelson (ankle) is probably not going to play Sunday. Not ruling him out. But not optimistic," according to Kevin Bowen. While Nelson being out is a big loss to the offense, it is certainly one that is a bit more manageable now than it may have been in years past.

