Let's Reminisce: In praise of newspapers

A recent issue of “National Geographic” included an intriguing article about the discovery of the oldest known Homo sapiens grave yet found in Africa. Dated to around 78,000 years, the fragile remains of a 2- to 3-year-old child were found in a pit dug in a cave in southern Kenya. The article said that reports of older human burials have shown up in Europe, including some sites attributed to Neanderthals. But many of these appear to be more like what scientists call “funerary caching,” or deliberately disposing of dead bodies in a location without burial rituals. By contrast, the Kenya grave is not only the oldest, it is definitely a burial. Sediments around the body show signs of a pit being filled in, and chemical traces reveal flesh decomposing in the earth.

