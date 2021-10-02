CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Reminisce: In praise of newspapers

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving grown up in a family of readers who subscribed to numerous newspapers and magazines, I am saddened to see the internet and social media having such a devastating effect on print publications of all kinds. I was fortunate to have a grandfather and uncle in our household who kept us supplied with a daily newspaper plus a couple of weekly local papers, as well as numerous magazines like the Saturday Evening Post, Reader’s Digest, and Time. On a few occasions I also sold the Grit newspaper and collected magazine subscriptions to earn money or receive rewards.

prosperpressnews.com

Let's Reminisce: Learning from ancient burial practices

A recent issue of “National Geographic” included an intriguing article about the discovery of the oldest known Homo sapiens grave yet found in Africa. Dated to around 78,000 years, the fragile remains of a 2- to 3-year-old child were found in a pit dug in a cave in southern Kenya. The article said that reports of older human burials have shown up in Europe, including some sites attributed to Neanderthals. But many of these appear to be more like what scientists call “funerary caching,” or deliberately disposing of dead bodies in a location without burial rituals. By contrast, the Kenya grave is not only the oldest, it is definitely a burial. Sediments around the body show signs of a pit being filled in, and chemical traces reveal flesh decomposing in the earth.
