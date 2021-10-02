Let's Reminisce: In praise of newspapers
Having grown up in a family of readers who subscribed to numerous newspapers and magazines, I am saddened to see the internet and social media having such a devastating effect on print publications of all kinds. I was fortunate to have a grandfather and uncle in our household who kept us supplied with a daily newspaper plus a couple of weekly local papers, as well as numerous magazines like the Saturday Evening Post, Reader's Digest, and Time. On a few occasions I also sold the Grit newspaper and collected magazine subscriptions to earn money or receive rewards.
