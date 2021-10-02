CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT THE MOVIES: 'I’m Your Man' has flashes of thoughtful humanity

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlma (Maren Eggert) is a woman whose life is quite busy between her teaching exploits and, most importantly, a research project she and her team have been working on for ages. However, her superior has bestowed her with a new assignment: try a robotic romantic partner. It's a technological leap forward that could change mankind forever and Alma's been tasked to see if these mechanical creations can work as life partners. Thus, Tom (Dan Stevens), supposedly created to be Alma's ideal soulmate, is entrusted to Alma, who has no time for affection or strong human connections. Over their time together, Alma will introduce Tom to a world that's far more complex than anything in a manual while Tom will begin to uncover what really makes this woman tick.

I’m Your Man

Film has always been a fascinating medium to examine the intersection of love and technology. From more recent examples like Her and Ex Machina, to the various iterations of The Stepford Wives, and even as far back as Metropolis—there’s an intrinsic curiosity about humans and machines, and if they can ever coexist. Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man takes this central conceit to charming and unexpected places. Alma (Maren Eggert) is a career woman not looking for love—reminiscent of classic rom com tropes and characters—but she needs money to fund her research. So she participates in an experimental study where she lives with a humanoid robot (Dan Stevens) that is algorithmically trained to become the perfect partner for her. Eggert and Stevens are electric together—embodying a new take on the “odd couple” as they messily navigate their brave new world with empathy, frustration, and wit. It’s become a cliché at this point to say that a film about an android tells us what it means to be human. And while I’m Your Man certainly hones in on that idea, it’s much more compelling when it explores the inverse: how robotic and stuck in our ways humans can be, and what it takes to break down our walls. 107 min.
TIFF Review: It’s A Thin Line Between Unconditional Love and A.I. With ‘I’m Your Man’

How would you feel if you could build your perfect soulmate? Everything is tailored to you – personality traits, looks, and even down to how you like your breakfast in the morning. Would you jump at the chance to ditch dating apps and have a build-a-lover? At the beginning of I’m Your Man, Alma (Maren Eggert) walks into a party and meets Tom (Dan Stevens). Everything seems fine as they dance, but when Alma asks him questions, Tom begins to glitch. Upon further inspection, Tom is an android, and Anna is a part of a three-week test for a future rollout. If she completes it, she’ll get funding for her scientific research. As she’s completely tunnel-visioned following her career path, Anna discards any instance of love or inkling that something robotic could invoke that out of her. But as director/co-writer Maria Schrader would show, there is more on the surface than just your standard rom-com.
Working Through Glitches In ‘I’m Your Man’

“I’m Your Man” (107 min, Rated PG-13 for language, thematic elements, sexual content and brief nudity). 6 out of 10. “I’m Your Man” is as throwback as they come when it comes to Artificial Intelligence — or robotics — the world of Science-Fiction. In fact, the use and integration of A.I. with humans is a staple in the annals of sci-fi as it is Martians attacking Earth. This has been going on for over 100-years where legendary sci-fi authors, then filmmakers, experimented with the technological marvels of robotics in terms of its value part-and-parcel to human life — or downfall of human civilization. So often it’s been depicted that our own mechanical creations would become our undoing (“The Terminator,” “Matrix,” and “Blade Runner” movies).
Maria Schrader’s ‘I’m Your Man’ Wins Best Film at the 2021 German Film Awards

I’m Your Man, a sci-fi rom-com from director Maria Schrader, featuring Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens as a German-speaking romance robot, has won the Lola in Gold for best film at the 2021 German Film Prize, Germany’s top film awards. Schrader, fresh off her Emmy win (for best directing for a limited series in Netflix’s Unorthodox), picked up the best director Lola for I’m Your Man. Schrader and co-screenwriter Jan Schomburg took the best screenplay honor for their I’m Your Man script, an adaptation of a short story by German writer Emma Braslavsky. Maren Eggert, who plays the robot’s no-nonsense human...
Manny the Movie Guy on “No Time to Die” & “I’m Your Man”

Daniel Craig returns for the last time as James Bond in “No Time to Die” and Dan Stevens stars as an android designed to make a scientist happy. So which one is my pick of the week? Take a look. For more on my “I’m Your Man” interview, click here.
I'm Your Man wins big at the German Lola Awards

The German Film Awards, also known as the Lolas, are the most prestigious and most highly endowed awards for German film. They are organised by the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media (BKM), which provides prizes amounting to a total sum of €3 million. The members of the German Film Academy vote for the winners in the 19 designated categories. After there was no official gala last year owing to the pandemic, this year, around 1,200 guests came together in Berlin to celebrate the newest releases of German films and to witness the handing over of the slender figurines. The host of this 17th ceremony was German actor Daniel Donskoy, best known for his roles in German TV productions and lately a member of the cast of the international Netflix series The Crown.
