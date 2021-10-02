'It's going to be a diverse crowd': Farm Music Festival draws in agriculture and music fans
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Agriculture and music come together in Milwaukee as the second annual farm music festival is underway this weekend. The collaborative farm has been partially redesigned to be an educational facility, food production facility and now a music venue. It features hip-hop and electronic artists from around the country. Music fans can explore the urban farm while music is played on two stages.cbs58.com
Comments / 0