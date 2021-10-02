CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Rally for reproductive rights held Saturday in Columbia

By Chanel Porter
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vULjp_0cFL9ild00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A rally was held Saturday at the Boone County Courthouse for reproductive rights.

Women's March and more than 90 other organizations were at the rally to defend reproductive rights ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Monday.

Organizers from CoMo for Progress, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, and Planned Parenthood called on the community to gather at Courthouse Plaza on Saturday to show support for reproductive rights, uplift the people who need access to abortion healthcare, and to celebrate all the voices in the community.

“There is an unprecedented assault on bodily autonomy by some lawmakers across this country,” said Laura Wacker, one of the organizers from Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.

"What we're doing here is making sure that everyone knows that it is their choice and it's nobody else's business. We're pushing back against anybody who says they have control over that," said Maily Barry, volunteer at Peaceworks.

Barry said she comes from a very poor household and has seen first hand what happens when you don't have access to healthcare equally.

An attendee of the rally Lillian Anson said, "I just hope it opens up more people to the discussion because I think it's a very important discussion that needs to be had."

Poetry, music and dance were included. The event is intended to be a call for action against the increasing assault on women’s rights.

The post Rally for reproductive rights held Saturday in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County working to find new home for Sidney Larson murals

The Boone County Commission is now trying to find a new location for two murals that included images some local lawyers and judges found objectionable. The commission voted Thursday to remove the murals from the landings of the courthouse staircase. They were painted in 1994 by artist Sidney Larson. Included are images of violence and slavery that those seeking their removal argued send the wrong message for people dealing with the criminal justice system.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The US Department of Education approved Missouri's COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools. Missouri was allotted nearly 2 billion dollars to carry out COVID-19 safety measures in school districts. The approval means the state will receive the remaining amount of funding, totaling $654 million. Missouri's plan promotes statewide vaccination events The post US Department of Education approves Missouri’s COVID-19 relief plan for elementary and secondary schools appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia hotel occupancy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's hotel occupancy rates have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Numbers provided by the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau show a 66.9% occupancy rate for August, the highest in more than three years. The hospitality industry will see more visitors coming through the doors this weekend as the University of Missouri celebrates Homecoming.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reproductive Rights#Abortion#Protest Riot#The Supreme Court#Como For Progress#Planned Parenthood#Mid Missouri Peaceworks#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County Commission votes to move courthouse murals to ‘secure location’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Commission voted Thursday to remove two courthouse murals that had come under public scrutiny. The commission decided to move the murals, created in 1994, to a secure location where they can be appropriately maintained, after initially rejecting an order that would require the county to store them until a place to display them can be found.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU Faculty Council endorses indoor masking, coronavirus vaccine mandate

One motion asks President Mun Choi, who is also the UM System president, to renew current requirements that include masks in classrooms but revise them to require everyone to wear masks indoors at all times. Another motion asks Choi to require vaccinations for students and staff. The post MU Faculty Council endorses indoor masking, coronavirus vaccine mandate appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Helias Catholic High School changes masking requirements for students and staff starting Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City is changing its masking requirements for students and staff on Wednesday. According to the high school's website, the school will make changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a drop in county and school case numbers compared to earlier in the school year. The The post Helias Catholic High School changes masking requirements for students and staff starting Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy