COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A rally was held Saturday at the Boone County Courthouse for reproductive rights.

Women's March and more than 90 other organizations were at the rally to defend reproductive rights ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Monday.

Organizers from CoMo for Progress, Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, and Planned Parenthood called on the community to gather at Courthouse Plaza on Saturday to show support for reproductive rights, uplift the people who need access to abortion healthcare, and to celebrate all the voices in the community.

“There is an unprecedented assault on bodily autonomy by some lawmakers across this country,” said Laura Wacker, one of the organizers from Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.

"What we're doing here is making sure that everyone knows that it is their choice and it's nobody else's business. We're pushing back against anybody who says they have control over that," said Maily Barry, volunteer at Peaceworks.

Barry said she comes from a very poor household and has seen first hand what happens when you don't have access to healthcare equally.

An attendee of the rally Lillian Anson said, "I just hope it opens up more people to the discussion because I think it's a very important discussion that needs to be had."

Poetry, music and dance were included. The event is intended to be a call for action against the increasing assault on women’s rights.

The post Rally for reproductive rights held Saturday in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .