Netflix Recreates Squid Game's Creepy Doll in Real Life

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix recreated Squid Game's creepy Red Light, Green Light doll in real life! There's a good chance you have heard about Squid Game by now as Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series has surprisingly taken over Netflix's Top 10 and has been steadily dominating conversations ever since it debuted with the streaming service last month. It's not hard to see why either as the series pits down on their luck individuals against one another in a series of escalating deadly games that are masked as simplistic child games that anyone could have played in their youth.

