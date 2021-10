ALADDIN GOES DARK: Broadway‘s Aladdin has to go dark to keep COVID-19 under control. Friday’s performance was canceled and all of the shows until October 12th have been canceled due to breakthrough cases being reported within the show’s cast and crew. The show reopened Tuesday after 18 months of darkness. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again,” Dr. Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, said in a statement.

